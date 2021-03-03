The Cast Of Story 9 Months Ki Are Relishing The Famous Mathura Delicacies On Sets

Is there an easier way to bond than sharing some of Mathura’s famous Kachori and Jalebi together? Well, it goes without saying that food brings us together. Sony Entertainment Television’s Story 9 Months Ki has enjoyed immense popularity ever since the show went on air. The show highlights young and successful businesswoman Alia Shroff (Sukirti Kandpal) and her choice to become a single mother through IVF. Her journey undergoes a transition when she meets Sarangdhar Pandey (Aashay Mishra), who hails from Mathura.

As per the current track, Alia and Sarangdhar’s story has taken a different turn where they both get involved by a twist of fate as Sarangdhar becomes the donor of Alia’s baby accidentally. In the upcoming track, the audience will witness Alia travelling to Mathura to meet Sarang’s family, which is all part of a plan.

While shooting for the Mathura track, the cast of Story 9 Months Ki have been relishing the famous Mathura delicacies on sets brought by Aashay Mishra. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Aashay said, “As we are shooting the Mathura track in the show, I thought might as well relish some Mathura delicacies. I am a big-time foodie and I have a sweet tooth, too. Just like Sarangdhar, I love dishes from Mathura. So, the idea was to truly absorb the Mathura culture and what better way to do that than digging in some lip-smacking food. Therefore, I decided to treat the cast of the show with Mathura delicacies such as kachoris and jalebis. Everyone on the set of Story 9 Months Ki seemed to really relish them, too. The entire unit has become like an extended family.”

