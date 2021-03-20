Bepanah Pyaar Poster: Surbhi Chandna And Sharad Malhotra Raise The Temperatures

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's infectious chemistry in Naagin 5 had fans drooling over them and wishing for them to collaborate again. It seems that their wish has come true now since the duo are all set to star alongside each other again for a music video. Recently the first look of their upcoming music video titled 'Bepanah Pyaar' was released by the makers and it immediately sent their fans into a frenzy.

Talking about the same, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra make way for a stunning pair in the same. Surbhi can be seen looking gorgeous in a black sheer sleeveless top which she has paired up with black pants. The Sanjivani actor has opted for wavy locks and radiant makeup with the same. Sharad on the other hand looks dapper in black hoodie attire and pants.

By the looks of the same, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra are all set to recreate the magic with their sizzling chemistry in this one. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor also took to her social media handle to share the same. Talking about the track, the song will be crooned by Yaseer Desai and Payal Dev. The lyrics of 'Bepanah Pyaar' has been penned by Payal Dev and Shabir Ahmed. The music video has been helmed by Arif Khan. Take a look at the poster.

Earlier, Surbhi Chandna had shared yet another picture of herself with Sharad Malhotra wherein the two were looking like a million bucks. Hinting about their music video, the Ishqbaaaz actor had captioned the same stating, "These Two Hot Looking Hoomans Will Hit your Screens with their Soulful Song Soon." The picture had Surbhi looking like a visual delight in a light green sleeveless top and blue shorts while Sharad looked handsome in a white tee which he paired with a checkered jacket and blue jeans. Take a look at the post.

This may indeed be a huge celebratory moment for the fans of Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra who wanted to see them once again together on the screen. Talking about their show Naagin 5, it also starred Mohit Sehgal in a pivotal role. The show was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor.