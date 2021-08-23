The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar Calls Shah Rukh Khan On The Show At Fan’s Request

The Kapil Sharma Show, the highly popular comedy show returned with its new season this past weekend. The show, which is aired on Sony TV, enjoys a loyal fan base among television viewers and the first episode of the new season impressed the audiences. It featured Bollywood star Akshay Kumar as the special guest. The actor was accompanied by his Bell Bottom co-stars Vaani, Huma and producer Jackky Bhagnani to promote the film.

During his recent appearance, Akshay received an unusual request from an audience member of The Kapil Sharma Show. An ardent fan of Shah Rukh Khan wished to speak with the actor and asked Kumar to give him a call and make it happen.

Though Akshay tried to fulfil the women’s request and called Shah Rukh, the number was switched off. She then requested Khiladi Kumar requested please try an alternate number, to which host Kapil Sharma joked, “Shah Rukh Khan PCO mein kaam karte hai (Does Shah Rukh Khan work at a public call office)?” Akshay then went ahead tried to complete her wish by trying an alternate number but to no avail.

The fan didn’t stop at that. She even ended up asking the actor to call up Gauri Khan, leaving his fellow guests Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in splits. At this point, Kapil joked and said, “Saari baat aap pe aayegi. Gauri bhabhi bolengi, 'Akshay ji aap bigaad rahe hai humare pati ko’ (The blame will come on you. Gauri will say that you are spoiling Shah Rukh).” Take a look!