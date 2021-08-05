The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Teases Kapil For His Bell Bottom Tweet; Says 'Milkar Teri Khabar Leta Hoon'

The Kapil Sharma Show is finally making a comeback soon! Not just fans, even celebrities have been eagerly waiting for Kapil and his team's show. Recently, there were reports that Akshay Kumar will be the first guest of the show. However, there was no confirmation regarding the same.

Now, the Bollywood actor himself has confirmed his visit to the show in his latest tweet. This time the Khiladi actor will be seen promoting his upcoming film Bell Bottom. Akshay also teased Kapil saying that he (Kapil) praised Bell Bottom trailer after he got to know that he (Akshay) is coming to the show.

Kapil had tweeted, "Beautiful trailer @akshaykumar paji 🤩 congratulations n best wishes to the entire team of #BellBottom @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani."

Akshay replied to Kapil's message by tweeting, "Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon (As soon as you got to know that I will come to your show, you send me best wishes and not before that. Wait until I meet you)." To this Kapil replied, "Hahahaha 🙈 love you paji 🤗❤️."

The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar To Be The First Guest Of The Show?

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale To Be Graced By Legendary Singers; Show To Be Replaced By Kapil's Show Next Month

Apparently, Akshay had appeared in Kapil's show 25 times to promote his films. Previously, we saw the actor promoting his film Laxmii.

The makers of TKSS had released a promo recently, which featured Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri and Archana Puran Singh. However, Sumona Chakravarti was missing from the promo. Well, we wonder if she will be a part of the show or not! The show will apparently be replacing Indian Idol 12 which will air its finale on August 15. TKSS might premiere on August 21 on Sony TV.