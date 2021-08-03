The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar To Be The First Guest Of The Show?
The Kapil Sharma Show has been in the news ever since it was announced. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show. The makers released a couple of promos and in one of the promo, Kapil Sharma announced that asked audiences to get vaccinated to book seats on the show. Apart from Kapil, the show features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sudesh Lehri and Archana Puran Singh. Sumona Chakravarti was missing from the promo, we wonder if she will be a part of the show or not!
There have been reports that The Kapil Sharma Show will air this month and will be replacing Indian Idol 12, which will air its finale on August 15. As per the latest report, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be the first guest of the show!
As per the Tellychakkar report, Akshay Kumar will be promoting Bell Bottom that also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in the lead roles. Television actor Aniruddh Dave will also be seen in the film.
Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale To Be Graced By Legendary Singers; Show To Be Replaced By Kapil's Show Next Month
Fans who are following The Kapil Sharma Show must be aware that this is not the first time that Akshay will be appearing on the show. Whenever the actor had graced the show, the actor and the cast had a blast. Also, Akshay and Kapil share a great bond and it will be interesting to watch the duo together again on the show.
The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Kapil And His Team Announce Their Comeback; Ask The Audience To Get Vaccinated
Well,
not
just
fans,
even
celebrities
are
waiting
to
watch
the
show.
Recently,
Shakti-Astitva
Ke
Ehsaas
Ki
actress
Kamya
Punjabi
shared
TKSS' promo
and
revealed
that
her
parents,
in-lawas
and
son
Ishaan
love
the
show.
She
tweeted,
"So
good
to
see
you
guys
back!
My
parents,
my
inlaws
sab
ka
fav
#TheKapilSharmaShow
🤩
by
the
way
kapil
my
son
ishan
loves
you
the
most
😊."
Richa
Sharma,
Hiten
Tejwani,
Nikita
Dutta,
Suniel
Shetty
and
others
had
also
tweeted
and
congratulated
the
team
as
well.
Reports suggests that TKSS season 3 will premiered on Sony TV on August 21.