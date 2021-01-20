The Kapil Sharma Show: All Is Not Well Between Kiku Sharda & Krushna Abhishek? The Comedians Respond

The mama-bhanja, Govinda and Krushna Abhishek's fight is known to all. We have also seen that The Kapil Sharma Show's team members took digs at Krushna and Govinda's equation while performing gigs, and also, the two have gone on record to be vocal about it. However, it is being said that recently, Krushna got offended when one of the jokes was cracked by his co-star Kiku Sharda.

It so happened that Krushna said, "Chhee Chee aise baat nahi karte," to which Kiku replied "Chi Chi (Govinda's nickname) toh aapse baat nahi karte." In fact, Krushna had even refused to perform in one of the episodes when his uncle had come to the show. When HT asked Kiku and Krushna about the tiff, they maintained that all is well between them.

Kiku said, "There is no fight at all, it's a part of the script yaar." When asked if it is difficult to crack jokes on something so personal without crossing the line, he said, "No, because invariably we are on the same page. Our final motive is to entertain the audience. That is what we are striving to do. Obviously scripts are discussed internally before we go on stage. It's nothing at all which both of us don't know. We are aware, there's no chance of anything like that happening."

The comedian also said that Krushna is a dear friend and a talented boy. He added that he enjoys working with Krushna.

On the other hand, Krushna also clarified that there is no fight between them. He also added that he loves Kiku and love working with him.

