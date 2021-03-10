The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh Gets COVID-19 Shot; Says She Is Happily Vaccinated

The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated with funny videos and her latest pictures. Recently, the actress got COVID-19 shot and shared her experience on her Instagram account.

Sharing a video, she revealed that she registered on the COVIN website and got an appointment the same day. She also revealed that within a couple of hours, she was back home, happily vaccinated. The actress thanked the medical fraternity for their efforts.

She wrote, "VACCINATION VICTORY Early bird gets the worm. I got the vaccine.💃 Got up early on the very first day... (Ayushmaan did, not me!) Got registered on the Covin website. Incredibly I got an appointment for the very same day. Put on the first thing I found in my wardrobe.👚 Within a couple of hours I was back home, happily vaccinated💉 by the super efficient BMC team at 7 Hills Hospital. Thank you @drsmitaschavan and team!"

She further wrote, "(The entire vaccination process itself took all of 15 mins!) When you look at the enormous task of vaccinating more than a billion people, our Indian frontline and healthcare workers are doing a job of unprecedented and unmatched excellence and dedication. My thanks and admiration for their unceasing efforts and streamlined services provided at the vaccination centers."

Click here to watch the video

Post vaccination, Archana shared a picture of herself wearing a traditional outfit but wondered where to go now! Sharing a witty caption, she wrote, "Ab toh vaccination bhi lag gaya. Taiyyar shayyar bhi ho gayee. Lekin jaaoon kahan? 🤔😮 Waise Indian dresses truly are dresses with soul, hai na..."

