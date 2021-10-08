The Kapil Sharma Show: An Audience Member Interrupts The Show To Demand His Money Back From Terence Lewis

The recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora, who had come to promote their upcoming dance show, India's Best Dancer. The reality show is returning for the second season on Sony Entertainment Television. During the episode, Terence was in for a shock when a member of the audience threatened to stop the show until the choreographer returned his money.

A man addressed the choreographer and told him that one of the members of his team took Rs 50,000 from him with the promise of providing help but they never got back to him.

He said in Hindi, “I'm a dancer and one month ago, after a struggle, I reached Terence's office. There were four-five others with me and Terence's team was asking us to rehearse. I couldn't meet Terence but he had an assistant so I requested to meet him at least,”

He went on to add, “The team didn't say anything concrete but they kept telling me that they would make me meet him. After waiting a bit, I finally met him. I couldn't meet Terence but met his assistant instead. He asked me to perform for him and took my details. We kept waiting as they posed different demands like wear this costume and dance, perform to so-and-so song, etc. I said, 'If there's a show coming, at least send us for an audition.' But nothing. They troubled me a lot.”

After a month, he said that he called to inquire and they told him that they didn’t like his dance so much and there were other issues. They asked him to send us Rs 50,000 and they would at least help him clear the audition. As Terence tried to wrap his head around the situation, he asked for details and the man presented not only the name but also a copy of the Rs 50,000 transaction made. The name turned out to be a person who indeed works for the choreographer and the development left Terence speechless.

However, whilst he ensured he would sort the issue out immediately, the man refused to leave without taking his money back and even threatened to stop the show until his money isn't returned. But as the security team tried to get him off stage, Kapil walked up to the man and said, "I would like to say something here. Please applaud for this man, he's an amazing actor." Realising that it was a prank, Terence said, "I thought it was true. I thought it was real."