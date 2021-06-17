The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh Reveals Discussions Are On & The Show Might Begin In July Or August

Recently, there were reports that The Kapil Sharma Show's Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek attended the first meeting with the creatives. Apparently, Krushna had also shared a picture of the same and revealed that he is excited as they will soon be back with the new 'stuff'! However, recently, Bharti clarified that it was a get-together yesterday at the office and all the four- Bharti, Krushna, Kiku and Kapil were present. Bharti also revealed when they are coming back with the show.

Bharti was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "It was a get-together yesterday at the office where Krushna, Kiku, Kapil (Sharma) Bhai and I were there. We had got together after many days so I put up a (Instagram) story."

About their comeback, Bharti said, "We were told it should mostly begin in July or August. We were all talking amongst ourselves, and Kapil Bhai also wants to resume in July, as the show has been shut since January and there has been a good enough break now. Jaisa aas paas ka mahaul chal raha hai, mujhe lagta hai ki humara show vapas hi aana chahiye (Looking at the situation around, I feel our show should return). There isn't much comedy happening on (TV) shows, so one proper comedy show should be there. Bas dua karo jaldi show shuru ho (Just pray that the show starts soon)."

When Kiku was asked the same question, he too echoed the same. He revealed that yesterday they met after a long time. He added that they discussing how to come back and they also discussed about content. However, he said that the exact return date is not fixed yet.

Kiku also said that the channel will make an official announcement when the exact date is fixed.

