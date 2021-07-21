The Kapil Sharma Show's Cast Get Vaccinated Ahead Of Shoot; Isn't Sumona Chakravarti A Part Of Show?

Fans have been eagerly waiting for The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar surprised fans recently shared a few photos that hinted at their return. Kapil shared a few pictures with his team and captioned it as, "New beginning with all the old faces 😜 🤩 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #blessings #gratitude #comingsoon ❤️🙏."

Before they start shooting for the episodes of the upcoming season, the cast of the show got vaccinated against COVID-19 today (July 21). Kapil shared a picture in which he along with Krushna, Bharti, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku and Chandan struck a pose with a photo booth, the text on which reads 'I am COVID-19 vaccinated'. Sharing the picture, Kapil wrote, "Are you ? #vaccinated #covid #covid19 #2021 #tkss3 #thekapilsharmashow 👍🙏."

A few hours ago, she shared a video in which TKSS team was seen walking in swag, she wrote, "we are back 🧿❤️ bahut jaldi aa rhe hai." A couple of days ago, Bharti Singh had also shared a picture in which the cast posed in black attire. She captioned the picture as, "India aapka intezar huva khatam the "Dream Team" is back with a bang😎😎😎 #TKSS #TheKapilSharmaShow."

Krushna had shared the same video and captioned it as, "THE GANG IS COMING BACK WITH A BANG 🤩 was our first day yest of promo shoot 🙂 what a lovely day with all 😁 ab intezaar ki ghadiyan jald khatam hone waali hain aur yeh toli aapko phir see hasane waali hai."

While the whole cast was present, Sumona Chakravarti who used to play Kapil's wife Bhuri, was absent during vaccination and also in the pictures that the other actors shared. This sparked speculations if she is a part of the show or not.

Also, recently, she shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story, which left everyone confused. Sumona had shared a quote from Charlotte Freeman's book 'Everything You'll Ever Need'. A part of it read as, "You will never know if something is meant for you if you don't give it a proper chance. Whether it's a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don't hold back. If it doesn't work out then it probably wasn't meant for you and you'll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it."

However, there is no official announcement from the makers of the show or the actress if she is a part of the show or not.