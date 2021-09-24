The Kapil Sharma Show: Cricket Legends Virender Sehwag And Mohammad Kaif Grace The Show

The latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show shows that cricket legends Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif will grace the show in the upcoming episode. Kapil Sharma will be seen engaging in some fun banter with them. The promo begins with Kapil greeting the cricket veterans as they appear on the show.

The promo later shows Kapil Sharma asking Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif about what was invented first, the cricket helmet or the guard. To this, Sehwag says that first the guard was invented, then came the helmet. Kapil then says that the person who has invented these must have applied a lot of brains.

The Kapil Sharma Show In Legal Trouble, FIR Filed Against It For Showing Actors Drinking In A Courtroom Set-Up

The comedian jokes that if the cricket ball hits someone on the head, he will definitely die but if the ball hits somewhere else, then that person will die despite remaining alive. This leaves Virender Singh and Mohammad Kaif in splits. Archana Puran Singh can also be seen breaking into fits of laughter after hearing this. The episode inevitably promises to be a treat for all the cricket lovers out there. Take a look at the promo of the same.

Cricket legends Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif shared some anecdotes and jokes about cricket and more, on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Watch the full episode on #TheKapilSharmaShow this weekend on #SonyLIV. pic.twitter.com/O3zNXpfYT2 — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have landed themselves in legal trouble recently. According to a news report in India Today, an FIR has been filed against the makers of the show for showing actors drinking during a courtroom scene. The report further stated that the FIR was filed today in the district court of Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Govinda Fails To Answer Questions Related To His Wife; Sunita Calls Him 'Unromantic'

The lawyer who had filed the FIR was quoted to reveal by the news report that, "The Kapil Sharma Show that is being aired on Sony TV is sloppy. They also make lewd comments on women. In one of the episodes, a court was set up on the stage and the actors were seen drinking alcohol in public. This is contempt of court. That's why I have demanded registration of FIR against the culprits under Section 356/3 in the court. Such display of sloppiness should be stopped." However, neither Kapil Sharma nor the other makers of the show have till now spoken about the same.