The Kapil Sharma Show: Govinda Fails To Answer Questions Related To His Wife; Sunita Calls Him ‘Unromantic’

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja made an appearance as special guests in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The duo graced the Sony TV show this Sunday and were joined by their children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan. The special episode also featured the actor and his wife shaking a leg to some of the popular songs. The show was packed with continuous laughter whilst Govinda and Sunita interacted with the cast and shared funny anecdotes.

In one of the segments, Kapil Sharma presented a couple of Govinda’s social media posts under which people had left their witty comments. The comedian then asked the Bollywood star to answer some of his questions without looking at his wife Sunita. He asked the actor questions related to Sunita's look such as what is the colour of Sunita's earrings and what is the colour of her nail paint? Govinda replied to his questions by saying, Do you want my wife to beat me?" Govinda’s witty reply left everyone laughing.

This resulted in Sunita complaining to Kapil that he was 'unromantic’. The Hero No. 1 actor was then asked to guess Sunita’s lipstick colour. He burst out laughing whilst she replied, “Lal hi hai? Aaja choom ke dekh le, beta (It is red? Kiss me and find out).”

She also told Kapil that this exercise is a waste of time and had he asked these questions to her instead, she would have surely told him the colour of her husband’s underwear. Sunita’s epic rebuttal left everyone including show-judge Archana Puran Singh in splits. Take a look!