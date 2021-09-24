The Kapil Sharma Show In Legal Trouble, FIR Filed Against It For Showing Actors Drinking In A Courtroom Set-Up

It seems that the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have landed themselves in a new controversy. An FIR has been filed against the makers of the show for showing actors drinking during a courtroom scene. According to a news report in India Today, the FIR has been filed today in the district court of Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the news report, the lawyer who has filed the FIR stated, "The Kapil Sharma Show that is being aired on Sony TV is sloppy. They also make lewd comments on women. In one of the episodes, a court was set up on the stage and the actors were seen drinking alcohol in public. This is contempt of court. That's why I have demanded registration of FIR against the culprits under Section 356/3 in the court. Such display of sloppiness should be stopped."

However, there has not been any reaction to the same from Kapil Sharma or the other makers of the show. The Kapil Sharma Show had started airing from the last month after Kail had returned from a sabbatical after the birth of his baby boy. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lahiri, Archana Puran Singh and Chandan Prabhakar on the show.

This is not the first time that Kapil Sharma's show has landed in a controversy. Earlier actors Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar who used to play Gutthi/Rinku Bhabhi and Dadi respectively on the show had also chosen to quit the same after an alleged fallout with Kapil. In the past few episodes, celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Govinda have graced the show.