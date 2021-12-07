The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Asks Zeenat Aman About Rain Dance Scenes In Her Movies; Here’s What She Replied

Several actors have graced Sony TV's popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. In the upcoming episodes of the show, Zeenat Aman, Anita Raj, Poonam Dhillon, Anu Malik, Sadhna Sargam and Amit Kumar will be gracing the show.

In a promo shared by SET India, Kapil was seen having some fun time with the guests, who too were seen having a blast. In the video, Kapil was seen in his usual fun banter with his special guests. At one point, Kapil questioned Zeenat about her multiple rain scenes in her movies, to which the veteran actress gave a honest response.

Kapil asked, "Apne bahot sare gaane dekhe honge Jaise 'Bhege Bhege Ranton Mein', 'Hai Hai Yeh Majboori', kabi jarne ke neeche shower lerahi hai, kabi aap baarish mein naha rahi hai. Aapne kabi director se pucha nai ki apko kya lagta hai, ki mein ghar se naha ke nai aati. (You might have watched many songs of Zeenat's in which she can be seen either showering under a waterfall or drenching in the rain. Did you ever ask your director, 'Do you think I don't bathe at home?')."

To this Zeenat said, "Meri zehen mein kisine daala ki jab aapko baarish mein nehalwate hai toh producer ke yahaan baarish hoti hai paiso ki (Someone once told me whenever I am made to take a shower in the rain on screen, it rains money for my producers)." Upon hearing this, everyone was left in splits.

Kapil was also seen praising Poonam's beauty and said that post romancing her in the 1984 film Sohni Mahiwal, lead star Sunny Deol moved away from the romantic genre and focused his attention on making action films instead.

In another scene, Krushna Abhishek is seen mimicking Mithun Chakraborty and showering compliments on the three former leading ladies of Bollywood, saying that he considers himself lucky for having screen space with them. He said that there is one friend of his who feels lucky even though he hasn't shared screen space with any of the actresses, because his name is Lucky!

Amit paid tribut to his father, late actor-singer Kishore Kumar, and recreated his 'Aake Seedhi Lagi Jaise Dil Pe' moves. While he was seen in ghagra and wore a dupatta over his head, Archana Puran Singh put on a fake moustache and turban for the act.