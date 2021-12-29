The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma Pulls Alia Bhatt’s Leg By Taking Ranbir Kapoor’s Name On The Show

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see the actors Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and director SS Rajamouli grace the show as special guests. The actors join Kapil on the TKKS stage to promote their upcoming film RRR on the popular show. The special new year episode will also witness Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi making a special appearance.

The makers have dropped a new promo where we get a glimpse of the guests having a gala time with host Kapil and his team of comedians. It looks like the audience is going to have a tough time trying not to crack up whilst watching the TKKS team dole out a wholesome dose of entertainment this New Year.

Meanwhile, in the sneak peek, Kapil is seen teasing Alia with Ranbir Kapoor’s name. In conversation with the actress, the host asks her if she even read the script of RRR before signing or just said yes because it has her boyfriend Ranbir’s initials as its name. This leaves Alia blushing and leaves everyone else in the audience in splits.

We also get to see Kapil poking fun at his own command of English while interacting with SS Rajamouli. He quizzes the filmmaker if he understands Hindi and then says, “May God give you strength to understand my English.”

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Ab New Year ke plans ka mat karo wait, kyunki team #RRR aur @gururandhawa @norafatehi ke saath aapko hasaane ka prograam humne kiya hai set! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, New Year dhamaka iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” Check out the promo below: