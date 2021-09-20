TKKS: Krushna Abhishek Brings Up Govinda, Tells Udit Narayan 'Aapko Dekh Ke Mamaji Ki Yaad Aa Gayi'

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show was graced by Legendary singers Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal. The trio graced the popular show last night and they were seen having a gala time with host Kapil and his team. However, what has caught everyone’s attention is Krushna Abhishek mentioning his mama and actor Govinda on the show. The comedian said Udit Narayan reminds him of his 'Mamaji' but got no reaction from the special guest.

Krushna greeted the singer in his character of Sapna and told him, "Aapko dekh ke mamaji ki yaad aa gayi" (seeing you reminded me of uncle) referring to Govinda. Hearing this, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and others burst into laughter but there was no reaction from either of the legendary singers.

Krushna’s subtle shade towards Govinda comes a few days after he mentioned that he wants to mend issues between the two families. The fight between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda, which started in 2016, had gotten uglier in the past few days. Their fight grabbed the limelight after Krushna refused to be a part of the episodes in which his actor-uncle Govinda and family appeared as guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. Things got worse when Krushna and Govinda’s wives Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja jumped into the matter and spoke ill of each other.

An angry Sunita had slammed Krushna in a recent interview and had even stated that she doesn’t ever want to see his face again. Krushna too reacted to Sunita’s statement and had said, “I know my Mami said a lot of things against me. Of course, I was upset. But now I feel they are so angry with me because they love me the most. Saying something as filmy as 'I don’t want to see his face ever again’ shows they are hurt. And you can only get hurt by someone who loves you.”