The Kapil Sharma Show Makers Plan To Air Grand Finale As Goodbye Gift To Viewers

The Kapil Sharma Show has been in the news since its inception. Recently, Kapil Sharma confirmed the reports of the show going off-air. It was also said that the makers will be back with the next season after a short break. Also, recently, there were reports that Sunil Grover will return to the show courtesy the show's co-producer Salman Khan. However, a source close to Grover refuted the report.

Now, a source close to The Kapil Sharma Show revealed to IE that there's not much truth to Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reconciling and the latter returning to the series. It is also being said that before the next season, the TKSS makers have planned for a grand finale as a goodbye gift to its audience.

The source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Everyone close to Kapil and Sunil have tried in many ways to get them to call it a truce. Be it Salman Khan or their teammates - everyone feels that they should get back together. However, the two, who now are cordial with each other, feel that they should maintain their mutual respect. Working together again might spoil things between them."

Kapil Sharma is currently on a paternity break and there are not much details about when the finale will be held. It is being said that the comedian-actor plans to meet his team soon and then the channel will figure out about the finale. The finale episode will also have the team announcing the details of their return in a revamped format.

Meanwhile, Kapil, who is on a paternity break, shared a cute selfie with his daughter Anayra. In the picture, smiling father-daughter duo can be seen waving to the camera. The actor captioned the picture as, "Good morning everyone 🌞😍."

Celebrities showered love on the duo by commenting on the post. Sumona Chakravarti wrote, "Arre arre.... Cuteness ki dukaan hai Anayra 🌻🌻🌻," Krushna Abhishek commented, "Lovely 🤗," Gunjan wrote, "Oh my God such a pudding ❤️..Kitni pyari 🧿" and Chahatt Khanna wrote, "Awww baby ❤️."

