The Kapil Sharma Show Promo: Kapil And His Team Announce Their Comeback; Ask The Audience To Get Vaccinated

A few days back, Kapil Sharma confirmed the return of The Kapil Sharma Show by sharing a bunch of photos with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and other cast members on his social media accounts.

Kapil’s fans, who were eagerly waiting for the return of their favourite show, were delighted to hear the good news. Now, their wait seems to be over as the first promo of the laugh riot is out and the team is all set to bring smiles on their faces. The cast shared the first promo on Sunday (July 25) ahead of the premiere whilst expressing their excitement of coming back with yet another season of the comedy show.

Kapil Sharma Confirms Return Of The Kapil Sharma Show; Begins Shoot With Krushna, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda

In the teaser, host Kapil along with Krushna, Bharti, Kiku, Sudesh Lehri and Chandan Prabhakar are seen saying that they have got fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

At one point, the host also motivates the audience to get vaccinated as well. He is seen saying to the camera, “Laughter is the best medicine but only after getting vaccination.”

As the teaser continues, we see the team enter the show dancing on the red carpet. This is followed by Kapil looking out for Archana Puran Singh and the latter enters the red carpet and greets everyone and explains her lateness.

The Kapil Sharma Show's Cast Get Vaccinated Ahead Of Shoot; Isn't Sumona Chakravarti A Part Of Show?

She says, “18+ ko vaccine baad mein laga na Kapil (Vaccination was opened for those above 18-years only much later).” Kapil, who often makes jokes at her expense on the show, replies by saying, “18+ walo ko toh kab ki lagi na Archana ji (It has been a while since those above 18 started getting the vaccines).” This leads to Kapil getting whacked by her. Check out the promo below:

Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show went off the air earlier this year as host Kapil Sharma wanted to spend quality time with his family. The comedian took a paternity break as he was blessed with his second baby in February this year. The show’s return to the small screen in May then got delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19.