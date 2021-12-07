The Kapil Sharma Show: Rani Mukerji Tears Up Seeing Krushna Abhishek Imitate Amitabh Bachchan In BTS Video

In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, we saw Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari Wagh grace the show as special guests. The actors had joined Kapil on the TKKS stage and were promoting their film Bunty Aur Babli 2 on the popular show.

Now, Archana Puran Singh shared a behind-the-scenes video of Rani tearing up after Krushna Abhishek’s funny act. In the footage, Archana mentions that they had to stop the filming of the episode for a while as Rani ended up in tears after laughing. We see Krushna showcase his impeccable mimicry skills as he imitated Amitabh Bachchan.

Rani is then heard saying, “Just yesterday we shot the KBC episode.” The actress also praised Krushna and added, “Krushna kitna haasayega? You are too good. Just too good.” The Mardaani star was seen wiping off her tears with the help of her make-up artists whilst getting her touch-up done. Meanwhile, Saif also shakes hands with Krushna after the act gets over.

Archana shared the aforementioned video and praised Krushna’s artistry and how she has seen him grow as a comedian. She wrote in her caption, “Behind the scenes. Appreciation for the oh so talented @krushna30. I have watched him for more than a decade now. And seen him blossom and grow from strength to hilarious strength! May the force always be with you and may you never lose the mischief and innocence that makes your comedy wicked and endearing both. #krushnaabhishek #kapilsharmashow” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episodes, veteran artists such as Zeenat Aman, Anita Raj, Poonam Dhillon, Anu Malik, Sadhna Sargam and Amit Kumar will be making an appearance on the show. In the promos shared by the channel, Kapil is seen having some fun time with the guests. Take a look!