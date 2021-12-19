The Kapil Sharma Show: Ravi Kishan Hides His Face As Sonali Kulkarni Recalls Their Intimate Scene On The Show

In a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, we saw Ravi Kishan, Sonali Kulkarni and Sachin Khedekar grace the show as special guests. The actors had joined Kapil on the TKKS stage and were promoting their SonyLiv show Whistleblower. During the show, Sonali shared her experience of working with Ravi in the past. The actress left Ravi stunned and embarrassed as she revisited a scene from one of their movies.

Sonali recalled how she was once offered a role to play Ravi's wife in a movie. While she doesn't mention the name of the movie, it is likely that she's referring to the film Well Done Abba where the duo played a married couple on screen.

Sonali shared, “I got the opportunity to work with Ravi in a movie. Shyam (Benegal) babu said, 'There’s a role, will you be interested? You will have to play Ravi's wife.' I said, 'Okay.’ He then told me, 'Ab tumhe, ye Ravi hai, iske upar khudna hai. Palag thod do.’"

Ravi reacted, “Arre baap re” while Sonali added, "Main sharm se paani paani ho gayi. Par Ravi tha saath mein toh mazza bhi bahut aaya (Now you have to jump on Ravi, break the bed. I was embarrassed but since it was Ravi, I had fun as well.)”

Ravi's expressions went from embarrassment to shock at the moment while the studio audience couldn’t contain their laughter. The episode was packed with many such fun moments. Ravi was seen reminding Archana Puran Singh that they danced together for a song but Archana said that she doesn't remember it. Sachin, on the other hand, shared his experience when he worked with directors Abbas Mustan.

Later, Kiku Sharda entered the stage as the lawyer and cracked a few jokes, and set the tone for the evening. Kapil then displayed a few photos of Ravi, Sonali, and Sachin and they read aloud a few hilarious comments that had been left alongside their photos on social media.