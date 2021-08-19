The Kapil Sharma Show: Rochelle Rao Is Back On Popular Demand; Sumona Shares Pic From Her Vanity

Kapil Sharma and his team are back with the third season of The Kapil Sharma Show, which is all set to hit the television screens this weekend. Rochelle Rao, who played the role of Lottery was Kiku Sharma aka Bumper's sister and Dr Mashoor Gulati's assistant. In the second season, she played a nurse who doesn't know how to speak Hindi. Her role was most loved by fans.

However, she was not seen in the most recent season of Kapil's show. The actress, who was busy with the web series, is now back on popular demand! Rochelle confirmed her re-entry and is excited to be back.

The actress said that although making people laugh isn't easy, she loves it and added that the show feels like she is returning back to family!

Rochelle was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am returning back to comedy which is a space I love. Making people laugh isn't easy but I love it and the show feels like I'm returning back to family. I also feel that getting a chance to put a smile onto people's faces during these unsure times is something I am definitely looking forward to, because eventually happy moments and a good laugh is what we all need right now."

There were speculations that Sumona Chakravarti might not be seen in the show as she was missing from the promo. However, recently, Sumona Chakravarti shared a few pictures from the first day of her shoot, which confirmed that she is also a part of the show.

The makers had also revealed a few promos in which Bell Bottom's Akshay Kumar and Bhuj: The Pride Of India actor Ajay Devgn graced the show along with their co-stars.

Also, the team apparently shot with yesteryear superstars Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. Sudesh Lehri, who has joined Kapil's team in the latest season, shared a picture from the sets, where he was seen sitting on the floor with Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha's hands on his shoulder. He captioned the picture as: Inka aashirwad mil gya, aur kya chahiye (I have got their blessings, what else do I need).

Are you excited about the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.