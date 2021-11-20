The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan Reveals Why He Stays In 1 BHK House

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil Sharma and his team will be welcoming Antim cast Salman Khan, his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana and actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. Going by the promos shared by the channel, the episode seems to be a laugh riot.

In one of the promos released by the channel, Salman will be seen making his entry riding a cycle. He will be seen shaking a leg with Aayush to a song from the film, before they engaged in some banter with host Kapil.

In a video, Kapil asks Salman, "In the reel life you live in 1 BHK, but in real life do you spend on yourself?" To this Salman Khan replies, "Sir, sometimes you spend on the things you do, which is very less now," which leaves everyone in splits.

Kapil is seen teasing about the title of the show Antim, saying, "Antim title Salman Bhai ne diya hai, ki yeh antim hai iske baad apna apna dekh lo."

Later, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek will be seen entertaining the guests with their funny acts. They will be teasing Salman Khan about the ratings and tell him that the show is doing well, and now it will do really well (because of his visit) and Kapil was behaving himself.

Salman will also be seen shaking a leg with Archana Puran Singh, while Kapil singing 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' song.

Also, in another promo video, Aayush revealed a funny story about how Salman Khan called him 'ajeeb insaan' for visiting him when Arpita was not in the house.

Aayush says, "Every alternate day inko milne jaate hai aur hasee mazaak karke wapas aa jaate hai. Ek time hua tha Arpita ghar se bahar gayi hui thi, main Bhai ko milne aaya, Bhai ne kaha, 'Tu ajeeb insaan hai, tu baar baar yahaan kyun aata hai?' (We would go meet him every alternate day, and have a great time with him. One day, Arpita was not at home, and I visited Bhai. Bhai told me, 'You are a weirdo, why do you come here again and again?')"