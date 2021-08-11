The Kapil Sharma Show Set PICS Revealed! Kapil & His Co-Stars Have Hotel Chill Palace & 10 Star Stores

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most awaited shows of this year. Fans are eagerly waiting for Kapil and his team to tickle their funny bones. While the show might hit the television screens anytime soon, the channel shared the pictures of the show's sets.

Well, we must say that although it has the colourful vibes, it has undergone transformation! The sets has beautiful sofas where the host and the guest will sit. It has a hotel, which is named as Chill Palace and an ATM as well. Also, it has a 10-star stores.

Sony TV shared the pictures of the sets and captioned it as, "#TheKapilSharmaShow ke set ki jhalkiyaan, khaas aapke liye! Naye Set aur kuch Naye Kirdaaron ke saath, aapko hasaane aa rahe hain, the one & only @kapilsharma ! 🥳 Coming soon only on Sony Entertainment Television. ✨." Kapil re-shared the pictures and asked fans how the new set is.As we had revealed earlier, the show will have Akshay Kumar as the first guest. He will be seen promoting his upcoming film Bell Bottom. The BTS pictures of the actor and Kapil have been doing the rounds. In one of the pictures shared by Kapil, Akshay was seen reaching for Kapil's feet while the latter watched.Kapil joked and captioned the picture in Hindi as, "Popular movie actor Akshay Kumar taking blessings for his upcoming film Bell Bottom." Akshay didn't spare Kapil, as he yet again teased him by commenting on the post, "And after taking the blessing, this is Mr Akshay Kumar searching for Mr Kapil Sharma's brain in his knees."

It is also being said that Ajay Devgn will be Kapil's next guest! He might promote his upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India.