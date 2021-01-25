The Kapil Sharma Show To Go Off-Air In February

One of the most popular shows on Indian television, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to go off-air soon. Yes, you read that right! The makers have reportedly decided to revamp TKSS, hence, it is taking a break next month. However, the actual reason behind their decision is not revamping, but the lack of audiences and film promotions.

A source close to the development informed Times of India, "Contrary to reports, there is no revamp plan. Kapil's show has been a favourite with masses because of many reasons. The audience participation was one driving factor for the show. Currently, there is no live audience due to the pandemic. Films too are not releasing and so, Bollywood actors are not coming to the show for any film promotion. So, the makers felt that it would be ideal to take a break right now and return when things get back to normal."

"Kapil Sharma's wife Ginni is expecting their second child and the break would be ideal for him to stay at home and focus on giving quality time to the family. This break will give him that much-needed time to spend with family. The show too can return with more entertaining content after a three-month break," the source added.

Well, The Kapil Sharma Show had started airing from December 2018, and it features Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and others. For the unversed, the show was earlier in the news for a major tiff between Sunil Grover and host Kapil Sharma.

Now, after this news, Kapil Sharma fans must be heartbroken.

