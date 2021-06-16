The Kapil Sharma Show To Go On-Air Soon; Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh & Kiku Sharda Attend Creative Meeting

One of the most popular comedy shows on Indian television, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to go on-air soon. For the unversed, the show hosted by comedian-actor Kapil Sharma went off-air in February 2021, due to his wife's pregnancy. Since then, the show's fans are eagerly waiting to get entertained every weekend.

Coming back to The Kapil Sharma Show's return, Krushna Abhishek recently spilt the beans about the show's comeback as he shared a picture with his co-colleagues Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharma. According to Times of India, the actor captioned the photo as, "Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda."

As per his post, the trio is very much excited about their comeback as they had their first meeting with creatives ahead of the show. Notably, host Kapil Sharma was reportedly missing from the meeting. Looks like, The Kapil Sharma Show is expected to return in a month or two.

For the unversed, earlier Kapil Sharma had announced that the show will come on-air with a new format, for which the makers are looking for writers and actors. We must say that people will see new characters and faces in the upcoming season of the show.

Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it aired on Sony TV and was produced by Salman Khan. The show also has Archana Puran Singh as the judge, while Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and others in pivotal characters. After this update, fans can't keep calm to experience laughter rite with the new format of The Kapil Sharma Show.