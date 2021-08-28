The Kapil Sharma Show To Host The Indian Hockey Team & Bollywood Legends Shatrughan Sinha And Dharmendra

Sony Entertainment Television's most loved comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to bring to its viewers a laughter-filled weekend. Welcoming the Indian Hockey Team led by the women's hockey team (Captain Rani Rampal followed by Savita, Gurjit Kaur, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu and Navneet) and the men's team (Skipper Manpreet Singh followed by PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh) the Saturday episode is going to be filled with pride! On the other hand, the Sunday episode will see the presence of Bollywood legends - Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha who will define nostalgia and enjoy their time on the show with Kapil Sharma and the cast.

Sharing interesting anecdotes from their personal and professional lives along with fun banter from Kapil & the cast with Thahakedaar Hassi from Archana Puransingh, this weekend promises to be entertainment unlimited. Kapil Sharma along with his cast will be seen giving a befitting tribute to the legends by enacting and performing on some of their most memorable songs. The celebrations will be extra special as the team will be seen celebrating 60 years of Dharmendra and 50 years of Shatrughan Sinha. Both the legendary actors thoroughly enjoy the acts and thank Kapil and his team for giving them a befitting tribute.

Dharmendra reveals his fitness mantra

Archana Puran Singh poses a question by asking Dharmendra that today's actors have a lot of access and training techniques to gain a certain kind of body and waistline. What was his secret to maintaining such an enigmatic body? To this, Dharmendra reveals that when he was a youngster, his family did not have access to handpumps but, he used to collect buckets of water from the well. He additionally used to play a lot of Kabaddi due to which, his thighs were really powerful. He further added that pedalling for 25 kilometres every day assisted me in the movie Dharam Veer.

Shatrughan Sinha talks about his first encounter with Dharmendra

In a conversation with the respected actors, Kapil Sharma asks Shatrughan Sinha to narrate his first meeting with Dharmendra. To which, Shatrughan Sinha shared that he first met Dharam Ji at a film institute where he had arrived to make a speech. The first thought that came to his mind was that Dharam Ji was so handsome, has such flawless hair and a magnetic personality. Smitten with Dharam Ji, when Shatrughan Sinha received a chance to interact with Dharam Ji, the first question he asked him was, 'Dharam Ji, aap baalon mein konsa tell lagate hain' to which, he answered, "Main tel hi nai lagaata." Hearing this, everyone burst out in laughter.

Dharmendra fulfils Archana Puran Singh's dream on The Kapil Sharma Show

Archana Puran Singh professes to Dharam Ji that she is one of her biggest fan's and requests him to dance with her. Happily obliging to her request, Dharmendra dances with Archana Puran on the romantic number, 'Dream Girl.' A fan moment for Archana, she said that she had many dreams but, she couldn't believe that the dream of dancing with Dharam Ji would really come true. It is a moment she will cherish forever.

Ace skipper Manpreet Singh shares his proud moment

Kapil Sharma will be seen acknowledging the boy's team for winning the Bronze medal after 41 years and the Indian girl's team for being in the semi-finals in the Olympic game. During a conversation, Kapil Sharma asks ace hockey player Manpreet Singh to share his feeling about winning medals for the country to which Manpreet Singh says that the game of Hockey has been the topmost game for them. And, counting the current medal, the boy's team have altogether won 13 medals for India including Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Boys VS Girls Antrankshri

While the ace players of the Indian Hockey Team made the country proud with their wins, viewers will be surprised to see their fun side. Introducing a game of Antakshari, viewers will see the men and women's hockey team sing it out in a find Antakshari session. From singing songs like (Will mention song names) to being competitive in a fun way, it will be fun to find out who wins the game!

Harmanpreet Singh enacts dialogues of Sunny Deol

Ace hockey player Harmanpreet Singh will also be seen enacting a scene of Sunny Deol from the film 'Jhatak' on the show. Harmanpreet who enjoys enacting famous movie dialogues aces the (Will add dialogue) with so much style and emotion that it shocks everyone on the sets.

