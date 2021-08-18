The Kapil Sharma Show To See The Cast Of Bhuj And Bell Bottom Grace The Stage In The Inaugural Episodes

This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s most popular show The Kapil Sharma Show will be back with a bang. Kapil Sharma and his team will be extending a warm welcome to the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India and Bell Bottom in their inaugural episodes.

Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Punjabi singer and actor Amy Virk and Sharad Kelkar from Bhuj: The Pride of India will appear on the show on Saturday (August 21). This will be followed by Akshay Kumar along with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and producer Jackky Bhagnani making an appearance on Sunday, August 22nd to promote their film Bell Bottom.

Sony TV has already shared the promos of the highly awaited episodes on their official social media handles. In the shared clip, we see Akshay and Kapil engaging in some friendly banter. Kapil is seen teasing Akshay about the various aspects of his profession, to which Khiladi Kumar responds by saying that he wants to do a lot of work so that he can come frequently on Kapil’s TV show to insult the comedian. Take a look!

In another promo, Ajay Devgn is seen asking Kapil if his show was shut in January. When the latter tells him it did, the Tanhaji actor razzes him having a baby the very next month. The comedian jokes that the product was released in February but the shooting was going for nine months. Check out the promo below:

The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on 21st August. The popular show will air at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.