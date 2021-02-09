‘I Really Don’t Feel Rubina Dilaik Is Manipulative’ Says This Celeb Against Jasmin Bhasin’s Allegations

The recent episodes of Bigg Boss 14 saw the closed ones of the competing contestants enter the house to support them. One of them was evicted contestant Jasmin Bhasin who entered the show again to support Aly Goni. However, Jasmin was also seen expressing her displeasure towards Rubina Dilaik's manipulative nature after entering the house and even during her earlier interactions with the media, the actor has maintained the same. Now, TV actor Roshni Sahota who also played Rubina's on-screen sister on the show, Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki opened up about the same.

Speaking to Spotboye on whether she agrees with Jasmin Bhasin's opinion about Rubina Dilaik, Roshni said that she does not feel that Rubina is manipulative. While the actor also went on to respect Jasmin's point of view, she also questioned on how the latter got 'trapped' with the same, referring to Jasmin's friendship with Rubina on the first phase of the show. Roshni also questioned if Jasmin forgot that Bigg Boss 14 is a game and stated that there is no problem if Rubina got the Naagin actor out of the show who was a strong contestant. On this Roshni revealed, "I really don't feel that Rubina is manipulative. Still, I respect Jasmin's point of view. The thing is if I am good to you that doesn't mean I am good to all. For a second, let's agree with Jasmin for what she is saying about her, but how did she get trapped? Did she forget it was a game? If Rubina is playing a game and she feels that Jasmin is a strong contestant and got her out, that's ok."

Roshni Sahota also said that she will never agree on Rubina Dilaik being a manipulative person. However, the actor revealed that she is hopeful that Jasmin and Rubina will soon resolve their differences. On this, she said, "I will never agree Rubina is such a person. I would say it's a human tendency that to justify ourselves we end up blaming others. And Jasmin is doing the same. However, I am sure things will get resolved between the two. Both the girls will sort out their issues once they are out as they stay in the same society."

Lastly, Roshni revealed why she thinks that her onscreen sister Rubina Dilaik has all the qualities to lift the Bigg Boss 14 trophy this year. She said, "She has complete control on herself. When you have control over yourself you can control everything. And that is why she is looking different from all. Her voice has some magical power. Her actions are like a hero. She doesn't need to do any melodrama or act nonsense and cheap to gain attention. She is living like a queen and I feel it clearly shows she has all the qualities to lift the trophy of this season."

Meanwhile, according to the latest developments surrounding the show, the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla be eliminated from the same. He will be voted out of the race by the connections of the contestants which will be a shocking revelation for all. It will be interesting to witness if Rubina's game becomes stronger or deteriorates with her husband's eviction from the game.