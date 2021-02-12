Bigg Boss 14: This Celeb Feels Devoleena Bhattacharjee Has Made It Difficult For Eijaz Khan To Win

Bigg Boss 14 had seen the shocking exit of Eijaz Khan mid-way from the show owing to his professional commitments. However, Eijaz had TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee entering the show and play the game as his proxy. However, her stint inside the house has seen her losing her calm and breaking things which did not go down well with some fans of the show. Devoleena has also been nominated till the end of the season as a punishment for damaging the properties of the Bigg Boss house. Now TV actor Mayur Verma of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame has also revealed that he feels that Devoleena has made it difficult for Eijaz to win the show.

Mayur Verma revealed that Devoleena Bhattacharjee's aggression on the show is unnecessary. He added how her aggressive behaviour has made it difficult for Eijaz Khan to win the show. Talking about the same with ETimes, Mayur said, "I feel that the aggression she is showing is quite unnecessary because she can control her anger and behave normally. I also feel that she is not the right choice as Eijaz's proxy. In fact, her being so aggressive has made it difficult for Eijaz in case he decides to come back. Due to her antics, he has been nominated for the entire season. This is affecting Eijaz's game and all the hard work that he had put in for the number of days that he was in the house."

For the unversed, Mayur Verma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had earlier locked horns on social media after the latter criticized Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's chemistry in their song 'Bhula Dunga'. Mayur had called out Devoleena for the same while the latter had also lashed out at him on her social media handle. Mayur had also filed a case against the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor for defaming him.

When asked if he is dissing Devoleena for their past rivalry, he replied, "Well, yes. But I honestly don't like her, I get negative vibes from her. And I don't feel she is doing anything in the house that should be appreciated." Lastly, Mayur revealed that he wishes to see Rubina Dilaik emerge as the winner of this season.

