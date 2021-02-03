This Celeb Thinks That Rubina Dilaik And Rahul Vaidya Will Be The Top 2 In Bigg Boss 14

As the finale of Bigg Boss 14 is fast approaching, fans are left wondering who will triumph in the race to lift the trophy. While viewers will still have to wait for the finale episode to witness that, some of the ardent followers of the show are already placing their bets on the top 2 contenders of the season. One of them is actor Shefali Jariwala who not only appeared on the previous season of the show but has also been following the current season closely. Recently in an interview, Shefali revealed the top 2 contestants of the season.

Shefali Jariwala named Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya as the last 2 contestants standing for lifting the trophy. However, Shefali revealed that while it is usually Rubina who takes the number one spot and Rahul who ends up taking the second spot, this week it happened the other way round. The actor revealed how Rahul's game became stronger this week. Speaking to ETimes on the same, Shefali said, 'Now that just three weeks are left for the finale we should just talk about the big players. Naturally, they are Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik. Normally, as per the game, there are a few weeks when we see Rubina is on the number one spot and Rahul has taken the second position, but this week the latter totally looked on the top spot.'

Shefali Jariwala further revealed how Rahul Vaidya has upped his game despite being grilled by the media and Sidharth Shukla in the previous week. She also pointed out that Rubina Dilaik instead, ended up making some mistakes in the previous week, especially in the cycle task. Talking on this, she said, 'Last week was heavy for Rahul when the media entered and Sidharth Shukla asked Rahul viewers questions. Rahul was grilled that week and he looked demotivated but he is now in full form and whatever mistakes he has pointed out, he has worked on them. He has taken things in his stride. There were many things that he did which I felt were good and right as compared to Rubina. Rubina has made a lot of mistakes this week. During the cycle task, I felt the task will not be completed as we know this season is also famous for not completing the task, but Vikas managed to get it finished. He gave good ideas like throwing cycle parts in the swimming pool. The first mistake that Rubina made was hiding the cycle parts. Rubina and Arshi both did and I don't expect this from Rubina as she plays the game with ethics and morals. She has always projected this image and when she does this, she doesn't look nice.'

Talking about Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya, the two have grabbed a lot of limelight for their rivalry on the show. The two contestants have been touted as one of the most popular frontrunners of the season. It will be interesting to witness who will finally lift the trophy.

