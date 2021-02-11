This Contestant Wants Rubina Dilaik To Remain Calm After Abhinav Shukla’s Elimination

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw contestant Abhinav Shukla's shocking elimination from the show. Many fans and celebs who were following the show also called the elimination to be unfair. Needless to say, Abhinav's elimination also left his wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik inconsolable. Now, TV actor Bhaktyar Irani who has also been a part of the show has revealed how he wishes to see Rubina calm after her husband's eviction from the show.

Interestingly, Bhaktyar Irani had also entered the show with his wife Tanaaz Irani like Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in Bigg Boss 3. The actor has also spoken about the experience of entering the show as a couple. Speaking on this to ETimes, Bhaktyar said, "Entering a show as a couple is an added advantage because you will always have one person who is on your side. What Rubina and Abhinav did is an act of bravery because they put their relationship at stake for the game. Things were very different during our time. In our season the other contestants were not smart enough because they didn't nominate us from the first day. Now that Abhinav Shukla is evicted, she needs to keep herself calm and that will help her for sure."

Bhaktyar Irani also revealed his favourite contestants from the show. He said that he really liked Eijaz Khan who recently had to leave the show due to his professional commitments and Devoleena Bhattacharjee is playing the game as his proxy. Apart from that, Bhaktyar said how Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya are giving tough competitions to each other. On this, he said, "I liked Eijaz Khan and I think they are not removing Devoleena Bhattacharjee because Eijaz will come back. Rahul, Rubina and Aly will give tough competition to each other in the finals. But I feel that Rubina could win because she has multi-layered characters to herself. Aly's game was fine till the time his love story was in focus. Apart from that, he has nothing to offer. But Rubina is still doing things which catch the audience's attention."

Talking about the show, it is fast-moving towards the finale. The latest episode saw the beginning of the Ticket To The Finale Task. The contestants along with their connections are fighting with the full swing to race towards the finale.

