Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani Actress Ishita Dutta Is Down With Dengue: Report

Colors TV's show Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani which stars Ishita Dutta and Harshad Arora in the lead roles, is doing quite well and is one of the shows on top 20 slot on the TRP chart. The show explores the heart-warming story of a sweet and simple Bengali girl, Kajol Mukherjee, who loves her family but faces an odd situation at her wedding. Her husband Arjun supports Kajol, who has taken all the responsibilities of the family. The story has connected well with the audiences and they are loving the characters of the show. However, as per Tellychakkar report, the lead actress of the show Ishita Dutta has been diagnosed with dengue.

The report also suggests that the actress' is currently undergoing necessary treatment and her health is stable. Some unconfirmed reports also suggested that the actress is hospitalised.

Although Ishita confirmed that she is unwell, she hasn't revealed the issue in her latest Instagram post. She has been missing shooting and her co-stars. Sharing a slo-mo video with her pet, the actress mentioned that she has been unwell for almost a week, which is why she is MIA (Missing In Action).

She wrote, "Hey guys.... Sorry I have been MIA for almost a week... I was not well but getting better and stronger and will be back in action in no time.... I have missed u all take care and c u all soon... ❤️ Thanku for checking on me my Instagram family XOXO."

Fans, who are concerned and have been missing her, commented on her post and wished her speedy recovery. Take a look at a few comments!

Ishita_galaxy: Get well soon ishi dii because you are my inspired girl..😍❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Pearshita_bhutanfan: We Missed You So Much Lipi. We were literally dying to see you & your post. So happy to see you Ishi. And yes, you will definitely come back better & the strongest very soon, if not more. We all love you so much Ishi Pie. ❤️🤗.

Shehnaaz Gill's Stylist Says The Actress' Transformation Has Been A Milestone; Calls It Magical

Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Slams Makers For Not Paying Tribute To Sidharth Shukla; Says 'Flop Hi Hoga Inka Show'

Behirxaddiction_: Get well soon ishi ❤️ take care 🌺.

Love_x_cafe: We missed you ishii...get will soon ..take care ..we love you ✌️😌❤️.

Angelic_ishitadutta: We missed u🥺 get well soon🤗🙏.

(Social media posts are not edited)