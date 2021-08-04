TikTok Star Booked For Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Girl Who Is Also Popular
A 16-year-old TikTok star and his two friends have been booked by JJ Marg police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, who is also popular. As per the HT report, "The three accused have booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012."
An officer from JJ Marg police station was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "He recorded several of her videos during their intimate moments, which she wasn't aware of. He threatened to leak the videos if she refused to continue the relationship."
The report suggested that last week, on the pretext of returning her gifts, he called the girl at his home and allegedly sexually assaulted her. He along with his two friends apparently hit her with a stick.
The girl narrated the whole incident to her mother and the duo lodged a complaint with the police. The police officers are yet to make any arrests in the case.