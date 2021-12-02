TKSS: Kapil Sharma Flirts With Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Star Vaani Kapoor & Leaves Her Blushing (VIDEO)

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor and director Abhishek Kapoor are all set to grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. A promo of the upcoming episode is out and going viral on social media.

In the promo, the host of The Kapil Sharma Show can be seen teasing Ayushmann Khurrana over the title of the film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Bittu Sharma (Kapil) asks the Article 15 actor, "Toh yeh jo Ballia, Ratlam, Bhubaneswar, yeh log kya kare?" He also refers to himself and says, "Amritsar wale kahaan jaye, border cross kar lein hum?" Well, Kapil Sharma's comments leave Vaani Kapoor blushing.

Moreover, The Kapil Sharma Show host also flirts with Vaani Kapoor and tells her that he is often accused of giving attention only to the divas who come on the show. Ayushmann also says, "Isliye maine aate hi inse do sawaal poche, ab mera saara din focus aap pe hi hai."

In conversation with Kapil Sharma, Vaani Kapoor gives a tongue twister to everyone. She asks him to say, "Road roller, load roller, upper roller, lower roller." Well, everyone including Ayushmann Khurrana fails to say it. Looks like the episode is going to tickle viewers' funnybones and fans are very excited to witness the laughter ride on the small screen.

Talking about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana is playing the role of a weightlifting champion, while Vaani Kapoor is playing the role of Zumba Instructor. The film is scheduled to be released on December 10, 2021. The songs of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui are already being loved by audiences.