TKSS: Pooja Bhatt Praises Kapil Sharma; A User Requests Him To Give His Daughter A Chance To Be A Part Of Show
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-loved shows on television. Not just viewers, even celebrities love to watch and be a part of the show. Recently, Pooja Bhatt took to social media to praise Kapil Sharma for his singing skills.
Pooja
shared
a
clip
of
comedian
singing
Kishore
Kumar
and
Lata
Mangeshkar's
'Tere
Bina
Zindagi
Se
Koi
Shikwa
To
Nahin'
from
the
film
Aandhi
with
Dhamaka
star
Amruta
Subhash
on
his
show.
Amruta
was
also
all
praise
for
the
comedian
and
said
it
was
a
great
experience
to
sing
her
favourite
song
with
him.
Amruta wrote, "What an amazing singer you are @KapilSharmaK9 ! It was a great experience to sing my favourite song with you❤️ माझं आवडतं गाणं❤️❤️कपिल शर्मा शो❤️."
Pooja shared the same tweet and wrote, "Goosebumps! Truly! Trust you to bring such soul into #TheKapilSharmaShow @AmrutaSubhash and yes,you are indeed a fabulous singer @KapilSharmaK9 we need to hear and see you more in this avatar! 🙌🙌🙌."
Kapil was surprised with Pooja's tweet and wrote, "Oh my god. Thank you pooja ji, I know it's your personal account but still "dil hai ke maanta nahin." Thank you for all the love your fan."
Meanwhile, fans too have been praising the actors of the show, especially Kapil Sharma. Recently, a user tweeted saying his daughter loves the show and wants to see the show.
The user wrote, "My daughter first trip to mumbai and she want to love to see your live show ..she loves ur show @KapilSharmaK9 we will leave here from 23 morning .plz give one chace to her n my family to part of your show @KapilSharmaK9 paaji."
The Kapil Sharma Show: Antim's Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma & Mahima Makwana Grace The Show (PICS)
The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan Reveals Why He Stays In 1 BHK House
To this Kapil generous response to this has won hearts. He replied, "Brother we r shooting tmrw, Pls send me your contact, someone from my team will contact you n arrange for you, thank you 🙏."
Brother we r shooting tmrw, Pls send me your contact, someone from my team will contact you n arrange for you, thank you 🙏 https://t.co/U67ePjy2Cd— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 21, 2021
One of the users commented to Kapil's post, "Nice to read this. Thanks @KapilSharmaK9 ji for giving a reply. Very lucky daughter she is," another user tweeted, "Congrats manish bro, ek hi toh dil hai kitni baar jeetoge kapil paaji? Almighty bless you & family...mashaallah."