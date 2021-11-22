TKSS: Pooja Bhatt Praises Kapil Sharma; A User Requests Him To Give His Daughter A Chance To Be A Part Of Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-loved shows on television. Not just viewers, even celebrities love to watch and be a part of the show. Recently, Pooja Bhatt took to social media to praise Kapil Sharma for his singing skills.

Pooja shared a clip of comedian singing Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar's 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa To Nahin' from the film Aandhi with Dhamaka star Amruta Subhash on his show. Amruta was also all praise for the comedian and said it was a great experience to sing her favourite song with him.

Amruta wrote, "What an amazing singer you are @KapilSharmaK9 ! It was a great experience to sing my favourite song with you❤️ माझं आवडतं गाणं❤️❤️कपिल शर्मा शो❤️."



Pooja shared the same tweet and wrote, "Goosebumps! Truly! Trust you to bring such soul into #TheKapilSharmaShow @AmrutaSubhash and yes,you are indeed a fabulous singer @KapilSharmaK9 we need to hear and see you more in this avatar! 🙌🙌🙌."

Kapil was surprised with Pooja's tweet and wrote, "Oh my god. Thank you pooja ji, I know it's your personal account but still "dil hai ke maanta nahin." Thank you for all the love your fan."

Meanwhile, fans too have been praising the actors of the show, especially Kapil Sharma. Recently, a user tweeted saying his daughter loves the show and wants to see the show.

The user wrote, "My daughter first trip to mumbai and she want to love to see your live show ..she loves ur show @KapilSharmaK9 we will leave here from 23 morning .plz give one chace to her n my family to part of your show @KapilSharmaK9 paaji."

To this Kapil generous response to this has won hearts. He replied, "Brother we r shooting tmrw, Pls send me your contact, someone from my team will contact you n arrange for you, thank you 🙏."

Brother we r shooting tmrw, Pls send me your contact, someone from my team will contact you n arrange for you, thank you 🙏 https://t.co/U67ePjy2Cd — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 21, 2021

One of the users commented to Kapil's post, "Nice to read this. Thanks @KapilSharmaK9 ji for giving a reply. Very lucky daughter she is," another user tweeted, "Congrats manish bro, ek hi toh dil hai kitni baar jeetoge kapil paaji? Almighty bless you & family...mashaallah."