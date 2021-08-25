TMKOC: Couple Spotted Kissing In Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu’s Picture Shared By Kush Shah Aka Goli; See Inside

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors have been making headlines on the internet with their social media posts. Nidhi Bhanushali, who played Sonu Bhide in TMKOC, has now become a hot topic of discussion on social media. A few months ago, Kush Shah aka Goli from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had shared a bunch of pictures of Nidhi on her birthday on Instagram.

Well, the post has now become a talk of the town as netizens spotted a couple kissing in one of the pictures. Notably, Kush Shah captioned the post as, "Unseen footage of Nidhi Bhanushali. Happy Birthday." Well, one can see how a couple passionately kissing in the background. We must say that Nidhi Bhanushali is looking beautiful in all the pictures, but it is the couple who stole the show.

Interestingly, netizens have been reacting to the post in the comment section and wondering who is that couple in the background. Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a few days ago, Munmun Dutta surprised the cast and crew by joining the sets of the show for shooting. For the unversed, she was in the news for making a casteist slur against a particular caste.

Apart from that, reports were also stating Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha are not sharing good relations on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Looks like the show is now becoming popular on social media for various reasons.

The show also stars Raj Anadkat, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Disha Vakani, Ambika R, Sunayana Fozdar and others in key roles. The show is currently being aired on SAB TV at 8:30 pm.