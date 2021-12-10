TMKOC’s Dilip Joshi’s Dance Videos From His Daughter Niyati’s Pre-Wedding Function Go Viral; See

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Each character of the TMKOC has its fan following. Amidst all the characters, Jethalal Champaklal Gada's character played veteran star Dilip Joshi is loved by all. The actor indeed lives the character and makes it relatable for fans.

Dilip Joshi is currently in a happy mood as his daughter Niyati Joshi is getting married. The pre-wedding functions of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor's daughter recently took place in Mumbai, where Dilip can be seen dancing on dhol beats. The videos are him dancing on dhol nagada are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over his killer dance moves.

In the above videos, Dilip Joshi is looking dapper in a teal blue kurta. Let us tell you, the sangeet night happened yesterday (December 9, 2021) and the traditional dandiya and Garba were the highlights of the function. Niyati Joshi is getting married to Yashowardhan Mishra. And fans must say that Dilip Joshi knows how to make function memorable with his charismatic presence.

Talking about the other functions, Dilip Joshi also held a Grahshanti Puja at home. The wedding and reception of his daughter will happen at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba. If reports are to be believed, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben will be skipping the function, however, she will be visiting Niyati at their residence before marriage. The actors of TMKOC are likely to be present at the wedding.