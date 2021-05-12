TMKOC Fame Bhavya Gandhi’s Mother Yashoda Reveals The Horrifying Struggle For Late Husband’s Treatment

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Bhavya Gandhi aka Tappu's father Vinod Gandhi passed away yesterday (May 11, 2021) due to COVID-19 complications. Notably, after struggling for a month in three different hospitals, Bhavya's father breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital. Recently, late Vinod Gandhi's wife Yashoda revealed the horrifying tale of their 1-month-struggle for him.

In an interview with Spotboye, Yashoda Gandhi said that her husband Vinod Gandhi used to take care of himself and often sanitize his hands. However, he got infected last month and told her that he is not feeling well and asked her not to stay in the room with him. The next day, he developed minor fever and chest pain. Hence, she immediately took him for chest scanning where his reports showed 5 per cent infection. The doctor suggested her to isolate him at home. However, he wasn't getting relief and after the CT scan, she got to know that the infection has spread in his chest.

Later, Yashoda decided to admit Vinod to the hospital, but she wasn't getting a bed in any hospital. After that, with Bhavya Gandhi's manager's help, they finally found a bed for him at a hospital in Dadar. He stayed there for two days and later doctors advised us that he needs an ICU, and they don't have the facility. Yashoda tried around 500 calls for an ICU bed, but she couldn't find it. After losing hope, her friend managed to arrange an ICU bed at a small hospital in Goregaon.

Amid this struggle, Yashoda Gandhi informed the portal that her elder son and his wife also tested positive for COVID-19. Hence, Bhavya was solely managing all the arrangements for his father. "Doctor asked us to arrange Remdesvir injection and I literally paid the cost of 8 injections for 6 injections. After that, they asked me to arrange a 'Toxin' injection and I feel so bad to tell you jo injection hamare India mein banti hai vo mujhe poore India mein nahi mili. I had to get it imported from Dubai and that to using source and paying 1 lakh for a 45k injection. But that injection also didn't work for him," Bhavya's mother said.

Later, she had to shift her husband to Kokilaben Hospital, but they were not ready to take him without BMC registration. Yashoda further added, "They told me to take him away but where would I have taken him, he was unconscious and on ventilator there was no hope left. I convinced them by showing his condition and after that they finally gave me an ICU bed. After which he stayed there for 15 days before he breathed his last, yesterday."

Well, the entire struggle story is indeed heartbreaking, and we can clearly say that the second wave of COVID-19 is indeed a nightmare for every section of people.