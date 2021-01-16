TMKOC: Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Natu Kaka Says, ‘Disha Vakani Is Important To The Show’

Ghanshyam Nayak On Missing Disha Vakani Aka Dayaben

When asked about Disha Vakani aka Dayaben of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghanshyam Nayak said that the entire team of the show is missing her a lot. He said, "We are all waiting for years now. It has been a long wait and we are all hoping that she will return. In fact, if she clarifies to the producer, he can also think of a new Dayaben, but that decision is entirely with the production house. She is important to the show and the entire team is tired waiting for her."

Natu Kaka On Taking A Break From Shoot

For the unversed, the makers have shown Natu Kaka's character to be living in his village, as Ghanshyam Nayak is again on a break. Speaking about the break, the veteran theatre actor said, "When they will show my character to move back to Mumbai, I will again have to start shooting. Till then, I am on a break. I shot in December, now I am waiting for the scriptwriters to bring me back again. It has been great working with Asit sir."

Dilip Joshi’s Reaction On Seeing Ghanshyam Nayak On The Sets

Earlier, in an interview with the same portal, Nayak had said that Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal was happy to see him on the sets. He revealed that the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor told him that he (Nayak) is the life of the show.