TMKOC: Neha Mehta Says She Has Given Her Best To The Show & That Her Comeback Will Depend On The Audience

Neha Mehta, who became a household name after portraying the character of Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had quit the show back in August last year. The actress is currently replaced by Sunayana Fozdar in the show.

But recently, it was reported that Neha was hoping to return to the show. Some sources also confirmed that the actress had called producer Asit Kumarr Modi to express her eagerness to reprise the role.

However, Neha has quashed the rumours in an interview. The actress who is currently shooting for a Gujarati film, told E Times, “There is no truth to these rumours. I will only consider a comeback to Taarak Mehta... if the audiences, production house and channel wants me. And after quitting the show, I have never called the producer or expressed my wish to return. My first priority will always be the audience and viewers who have given me love and respect all these years. I don’t know how these talks have surfaced.”

She went on to add, She added, “I have given my best to the show and my comeback will also depend on the audience. I want to reiterate that I have nothing against the production house or Asit sir. I want to stand for what I truthfully believe in and therefore I quit the show. I don’t want to create a negative situation, so I have maintained a dignified silence. I don’t believe in proving to anyone or explaining the reason for my quitting. I want to continue doing good karma with God’s blessings. I am currently doing a Gujarati film and there were other TV show offers too.”

For the unversed, Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently achieved the rare feat very of completing 3000 episodes. Besides Neha, fans have also been eagerly awaiting the return of Dayaben aka Disha Vakani, who exited the show in 2018 post her delivery. But luckily, there have been recent reports that claim that the makers have been trying to get the actress on board, however, things have been delayed yet again due to the pandemic.

