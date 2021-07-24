Tokyo Olympics 2021: Himanshi Khurana And Karanvir Bohra Cheer For Indian Athletes, Share Special Messages

The 2020 Summer Olympics commenced today (July 23, 2021) in Tokyo with a zealous opening ceremony at Japan National Stadium. Many Bollywood celebs such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari among others have been cheering for Indian athletes.

Just like their Bollywood counterparts, TV actors too have shared special messages in support of Indian sportspersons, who are taking part in the Tokyo Olympics. Naagin fame Karanvir Bohra took to his social media account to share an energetic post wishing good luck to everyone participating and representing India.

The actor tweeted, “Go #TeamIndia lots and lots of love and luck...” In his video message, he can be seen saying, “Here’s wishing all the real heroes… the athletes who are representing India at the Tokyo Olympics. Wish you guys all the best. I support each and every one of you. Make India proud. Jai Hind.” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana also took to the microblogging site to share a few pictures from the ceremony. The Punjabi actress and singer wrote, “It’s time to #cheers4india A proud moment for every Indian Flag of India #TokyoOlympics2020 #india (sic).” Take a look!

The Summer Olympics commenced with Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lighting the Olympic cauldron to mark the formal start on Friday. There are 19 athletes from India who are participated in the Olympics. Many netizens and celebs boosted their confidence by cheering for them and wishing them luck on social media as they gear up to make the nation proud on the world map.