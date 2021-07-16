Toral Rasputra, Anuup Sonni, Sharad Malhotra, Vatsal Seth And Others Mourn The Demise Of Surekha Sikri

Three-time National Award-winning actress Surekha Sikri passed away in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest on Friday. She was 75. The entire film and TV industry is deeply saddened by her demise and are mourning the loss by paying their tributes to the veteran actress. Many actors and actresses have shared their fondest memories of working with her as well.

Surekha's Balika Vadhu co-star Toral Rasputra told ETimes TV that she was shocked to hear the sad news. The actress also expressed regret that she could not meet her co-actor and veteran actress.

She then recalled being extremely nervous while shooting her first scene with Sikri and said, "I was shivering during my first scene with her. She was an institution of acting and here, I, a newcomer, had to deliver a long dialogue with her. I had rehearsed the scene many times, but I was still very nervous. I didn't want to irritate her by going through too many retakes, but she was very patient. She used to treat her scenes even during rehearsals as the final shot. Shooting with her for three years of Balika Vadhu was memorable, I learnt a lot about acting from hre. It is a great loss for me and the entire industry."

Annup Sonii, who played her son in the show, recalled, “Surekha ji and I were from the same institute…we are both alumni of the National School of Drama (NSD). She was my senior and was known to be brilliant. Having heard so much about her, it felt like a dream come true when I got to work with her in the show.”

He went on to add, “She must have been 60-plus when we started shooting for Balika Vadhu. Many actors at that age might feel that abhi bohot kaam kar liya and they take their work for granted, especially when it comes to daily soaps, but not her. The kind of passion she had for her craft was commendable.”

Sharad Malhotra, who was once neighbours with the late actress, fondly remembered her and told TOI, “A few years back when I was residing at my Yari Road (Mumbai) home, Surekhaji and I were neighbours for about 5-6 years. Whenever we would bump into each other while leaving for shoots or coming back I would make it a point to talk to her about her work and health.”

He added that the news of her passing away has certainly been hard on him as she was not only a terrific actor but a warm individual as well. Sharad also regretted the fact that he never got a chance to work with her.

Vatsal Sheth, too, recalled working with Sureka Sikri as a child artist in Just Mohabbat. He called the experience a privilege and said, “I remember during the show, she made me comfortable when I would do a scene with her. In fact, all of us, while we did a scene, I remember she would be the principal of the school! The way she performed a scene left us in awe of her. She was such a fine actress. She has done some great work. We all were kids at that point of time and we used to look up to her. It is sad to hear the news of her passing away. May her soul rest in peace.”

Surekha Sikri's Sanjha Chulha co-star Pankaj Berry remembered the late actress in an interaction with ETimes TV. He called her a great actress and a great human being. He also gave a shout out to the kind of fantastic work she has done in theatre, TV and films.

Berry also spoke about his experience of working with Surekha ji and said, “I really had a great experience working with her on Sanjha Chulha and I noticed one thing I’d say woh bahut hi gehrayee mein jaa kar kaam karti thi. She worked very smoothly, was an effortless performer which I noticed while working with her on the show.”

Meanwhile, many celebrities from the industry are also sharing their condolences on social media for the late filmmaker by putting out posts in her memory. Sidharth Shukla, who worked with Surekha Sikri in Balika Vadhu, also paid tribute to the late actress. He took to Twitter and wrote, "RIP Dadisa... May God bless your soul #SurekhaSikri."