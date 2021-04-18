Tujhse Hai Raabta, Hamari Wali Good News, Qurbaan Hua – Major Changes In Zee TV Programming Line Up?

Every year there is a significant culling of TV shows around June following IPL, which has its finale toward the end of May. COVID hit 2021 might prove to be no different. If sources are to believed Zee TV might axe a number of their underperforming properties.

The chopping block could first fall on Tujhse Hai Raabta; this Sehban Azim led show has had a good run. It is no mean feat in today's time to have lasted over two and a half years. Over the past few months, there has been constant chatter suggesting an exit due to falling numbers.

Purva Gokhale, who plays the strong character of Anupriya, says, "while we too have heard about the June date, things might get pushed back for replacement shows are not yet ready due to pandemic issues. Also, let's face it, Tujhe Se is still doing better than the new Zee offerings."

The next show to face the barrel might be Juhi Parmar and Shakti Anand headlining show Hamari Wali Good News. Shakti accepts that " he will not be surprised if things reach this pass, given the low number. There are much bigger issues at hand (coronavirus) than our show facing a possible end, though let me put it on record that we have not been informed of the same by the production house."

Our source further whispered into our ears that Qurbaan Hua, too, might be sacrificed to get better numbers for the channel. Parakh Madan, who, character Gazala is slightly out of sight for the moment, says, " We too have heard the similar buzz. Still, our producer Aamir and Sonali Jaffar, have assured us that all is well, and I always trust them to level with us."

Unconfirmed buzz goes to the extent of suggesting that even Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, which started in late January, might face the above fate, culprit, you guessed it, low rating. However, lead actor Adhvik Mahajan dismisses all such claims saying, "All is good, and our story is yet to open." A source added that the unit might shift to Rajasthan to ward of lockdown shuttering offset.

