Tujhse Hai Raabta Team To Wrap-Up The Show By This Month End; Reem & Sehban Talk About THR Going Off-Air

Zee TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta is one of the popular shows on television. Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim played the roles of Kalyani and Malhar, and fans loved their jodi. A few months ago, there were rumours of the show going off-air, but the show got extension. Reem Shaikh had confirmed that she will be quitting the show, but she changed her mind and continued shooting for the show. However, now the makers have decided to shut down the show. We had recently revealed that THR will be replaced by a new show Bhagya Lakshmi.

The lead actors of THR, has confirmed the show is going off-air. The team will be wrapping-up the shoot by this month end. Sehban said that it was a beautiful journey, and added that he will miss shooting and bonding with his team members, especially Reem, because she is a good friend.

He quoted by TOI as saying, "The show has given me a lot and it has been a beautiful journey. Although I was playing a cop, I got to play many varied roles disguised as different people in the show. In these times, for a show to run for three years, is something that we are all proud of. I am happy that although TV is predominantly a woman-centric medium, our show centred around three characters Malhar, Kalyani and Anupriya. In my earlier shows, I may have played parallel leads, but this show gave me an opportunity to play a lead role and it had many layers to it. I will miss shooting and bonding with my team members, specially Reem, because she is a good friend. A year back, when she was planning to quit, I was shocked, but thankfully, things worked out."

He added that during the show, he got many offers for web shows and other projects, but decided to continue with the show because the character is very dear to him. He further added that despite a three-year run, he never got tired of playing Malhar as there was something interesting he discovered every day in the character.

On the other hand, Reem said that the her co-stars are like extended family and is proud that the show ran for three years.

She said, "Raabta was made with a lot of love and my co-actors are like my extended family. I am proud that it ran for three years because a lot of people tried to discourage us, but we stood strong. I will miss everything about the show and the fact that I won't be Kalyani Rane anymore. The bond between Kalyani and Malhar was so special. The show gave me lovely friends like Sehban, Poorva di, Rajat Dahiya and Shagun Pandey."