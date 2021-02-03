TV Actress Files Police Complaint Against Drunk Men Who Chased Her Car In Delhi

A popular TV actress, whilst returning from a family dinner in Delhi, had a horrifying experience on January 31 night. She shared the incident with TOI and said that while she and her husband were on their way home, they were chased by four drunk men.

She shared, “We were coming back from a family get-together around 2am. The incident happened near Madhuban Chowk, when we honked at the car in front of us to give us way. Instead of letting us go through, the driver stopped the car in the middle of the road. When we were overtaking the car, they (the four men in the vehicle) stared at us and started following us. My husband took a detour because we didn’t want them to know we live nearby.”

She went on to add that they made their way to their home and started threatening them at the gate. “We didn’t see anyone following us after we took the detour, but their car came behind us the moment we reached our society gate. Our society has automatic gates, so the guard took some time to open them. These men started threatening us at the gate, saying we banged into their car. They followed us into the society, abused us and almost barged into our home. That’s when we called the police. Two PCR vans came and the men were taken into custody,” she said.

For the unversed, the actress has filed a police complaint. She also expressed disbelief at the fact that such an incident happened with her in Delhi. She added that she no more lives in the city but her in-laws live in Delhi. The actress confessed that she was scared as they were four drunk men who could have done anything. She said that she decided to talk about the incident because she doesn’t want any other person to go through the same.

The police have filed an FIR in the case and Pramod Kumar Mishra, DCP Rohini, Delhi Police added, “The incident happened at midnight and she lodged a complaint on Monday evening. Four persons were arrested for misbehaving with her. Since this is a bailable offence, they have been granted bail.”

