TV Actress Raped By Man On Pretext Of Marriage In Mumbai; Case Filed

A TV actress recently filed a complaint at the Oshiwara Police Station of Mumbai, in which she stated that she was allegedly raped by a man on multiple occasions under the pretext of marriage. According to ANI report, an FIR has been registered against the accused, and the cops have initiated the probe.

The actress reportedly stated that the person sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions after making fake promises of marriage. After her statement to the police, they have registered a case against the accused under several sections such as 76 (2) (n) (rape), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

The report indeed shocked the TV industry, as it comes weeks after another TV actress, who had filed a complaint in the same police station. She had alleged that a pilot raped her on the pretext of marriage. Coming back to the latest case, the details about the same are yet to be revealed.

