Mahashivratri 2021: &TV Artists Reveal How They Celebrate The Auspicious Festival

The auspicious festival of Mahashivratri is celebrated throughout India with heartfelt devotion every year. On this day, it is believed that Lord Shiva saved the world by consuming poison that emerged from the Samudra Manthan and hence, Lord Shiva is also known as Neelkanth. &TV artists Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Pappu (Manmohan Tiwari) of Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari, Indresh (Ashish Kadian) of Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein and Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan share their love and devotion towards Lord Shiva and how they plan to celebrate Mahashivratri this year. Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari shares, "Every Mahshivratri, me along with my family host and elaborate puja at home where, we decorate our mandir with flowers, offer milk and belpatra to the shivaling and chant maha mryuntunjay mantra. This is followed by satvik food which is free of onion and garlic. My wife observes fast and I support her with an only fruit diet. The day also brings home a wave of positive energy and strength. I wish everyone a Happy Mahashivratri."

Manmohan Tiwari aka Pappu shares, "Lord Shiva inspires me to stay calm even in the most chaotic situations. I belong to a family of Shivbhakts where we worship Mahadev daily and offer prayers to him. Mahashivratri is a very special festival where all of us wake up early and meditate for a long hours chanting Om Namah Shivaye, letting go all the negative thoughts and invite positive energy." Ashish Kadian aka Indresh shares, "I have been a follower of Lord Shiva since childhood. His simplicity, focus, strength, selflessness are the qualities each individual should carry in order to live a good life. On Mahashivratri, I make sure I take out time from my busy schedule and visit the Shiva Temple and spend some time just absorbing his vibes for a better tomorrow. I wish everyone a happy Mahashivratri."

Kamna Pathak aka Rajesh shares, "Just remembering Lord Shiva or even chanting his name instils a sense of strength and calmness in me. I remember my mother would clean the house, prepare delicious delicacies and mahaprashad and follow it up with a Puja. I would assist her in making our home festive-ready. This year, I will try to arrange a small puja at my place just to remind myself of the divine power that protects me and my family. Also, I would like to wish all of you to a very Happy Mahashivrati."

