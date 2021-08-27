TV Couple Kishwer Merchant And Suyyash Rai Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Boy

Bigg Boss 9 fame Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai are parents now. The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier this year in the month of March. The duo welcomed a baby boy today (August 27). The actress delivered at a Mumbai hospital and they have now shared the happy news, along with a picture of the newborn on their respective social media handles.

As soon as Kishwer and Suyyash shared the post, several congratulatory messages started pouring in from fans and industry friends in the comments section. In the picture, the couple is seen cuddling up with their son and it had the following caption: “27.08.21. Welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy.” Check out the post below:

Kishwer and Suyyash, who tied the knot in 2016, have been sharing their pregnancy journey with their fans and followers on social media. In an earlier interview, the couple had even revealed that the pregnancy was unplanned and that the news was 'more like a shock’ initially. However, they are thrilled about welcoming a new addition to the family.

Kishwer had told ETimes TV, “Suyyash and my parents have wanted this since long and were quite after us to have a baby, but yet it's an unplanned baby. To conceive naturally at 40 is a blessing, to be honest. It’s truly a gift from god. I am very happy and can’t wait for our baby to arrive.”