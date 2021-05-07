TV Producers Forced To Wrap Up & Return To Mumbai As Goa Government Cancels Permission For Shoots

After Maharashtra government announced lockdown nine television shows shifted their locations to Goa. It was said that the makers were not in hurry to shift to Mumbai as lockdown was extended. However, they got into dilemma after Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) cancelled permissions to shoot films and television shows in Goa due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. As per TOI report, there was chaos in the television fraternity after ESG announced cancellation of shoots.

As per the report, the makers are left with no choice but to wrap up and return to Mumbai. They are in hunt for new locations now.

It has to be recalled that a few days ago, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had announced a lockdown. The makers were allowed to shoot in resorts and villas. But with the rising cases, Goa government had to take the decision of stopping all shootings for now.

The producer of shows Tujhse Hai Hai Raabta, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Qurbaan Hua, Amir Jaffer said, "We have stopped shooting and are wrapping up. Mostly, all producers will have to return to Mumbai because there is no option now. We have a bank of episodes for another week, so till that time we will hunt for a new location. We need to look for areas which are less crowded now."

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt said that they haven't been informed about the wrap up and are still in the resort while Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya said that she has heard of the new rule, but they haven't been informed anything. She revealed that they shot for a few hours. She further added that they will wait and watch till they receive further information.

President of the All Goa Line Producers Association, Antonio Costa said, "Whatever scheduled shoots were taking place, have been put on hold, as of 1 pm on Thursday. They've packed up and some of them are planning to move to Daman or Diu, since these two union territories are still open. These are shoots that are being handled by the line producers registered with us. There are a lot of other shoots taking place, which do not go through the loop, and which we term as illegal. They are out of our control. Whichever shoots were in the control of ESG and our association have been cancelled."

For the uninitiated, TV shows that are being shot in Goa are- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Molkki, Bawara Dil and Qurbaan Hua.