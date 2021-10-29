Udaariyaan Actor Karan V Grover Says He Can’t Dance Or Lose Weight In 20 Days

Handsome TV star Karan V Kundra recently joined the cast of Udaariyaan, in which he will be seen playing the role of an NRI Angad Maan. Interestingly, the show is being produced by his dear friends, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. Karan revealed that it would be an extended cameo of around three months.

Karan V Grover also revealed that he is enjoying the experience shooting in Chandigarh as he has never shot outside the Film City or Madh Island. He said, "The place is amazing but very cold and I am not used to the cold climate. I didn't imagine I would enjoy it the very second I land on the set." The actor further stated that he believes in surrendering himself to the vision of the writer and producer. Karan revealed that he reserves all his creativity for the time he is on the set."

The actor is playing the role, which required him to dance and lose weight. While speaking about his process of being transformed into the character, Karan V Grover said, "I have my limitations as an artist. I can't dance and I am not somebody who can lose weight in 20 days. TV is a long-term commitment and I have to make sure that I am healthy for the show even after it goes on air. I have to make sure that I am shooting with the same energy and gusto I started with."

Ravi Dubey On His Past Rivalry With Nia Sharma: We Handled Grey Area In Our Relationship With A Lot Of Grace

Anupamaa: 'Gaurav Khanna's Performance Has Made Him Win The Hearts Of The Audience,' Says Muskan Bamne

Talking about Udaariyaan, the Colors TV show also stars Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ram Aujla, Gurvinder Gauri, Rashmeer Kaur Sethi and others in key roles. Udaariyaan has been winning the hearts of the masses and ruling the TRP charts. Hence, it would be interesting to see how Karan V Grover will impress fans with his performance in the show.